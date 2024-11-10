Rohit Shetty Reveals Why Original Theme Music Wasn't Used in Singham Again: 'Woh T-Series Ne Strike Kar Diya...'

Rohit Shetty is currently basking in the success of his recent directorial Singham Again, which featured a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar, among others. However, the classic Singham theme that fans know was not included in Singham Again, which left some fans disappointed.

Recently, in an interview with Mashable, Rohit explained why he did not add the Singham theme track in his latest film Singham Again, stating, "Woh T-Series ne strike kar diya hai na. Isilye humko sab jagah se nikalna pada. Kya kare? Woh contract hi waisa hota hai, which is okay."

When asked if he did not try to retain the track, Shetty said, "Woh wakht aise tha ki try karneka time hi nahi tha. We went on, made something new and it worked."

The theme was composed for the 2011 film by Ajay-Atul, and the soundtrack was released by T-Series. Earlier, when the title track of Singham Again was released, it featured elements from the original Singham theme. However, the song was unavailable on YouTube, with the thumbnail indicating that it had been taken down after a copyright strike by T-Series.

Soon after, the makers quickly reworked and re-released the song with a completely new melody under SaReGaMa’s channel.

Netizens on social media speculated that Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the producer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, planned to issue a copyright strike as Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy was clashing with Singham Again on November 1, 2024.

Singham Again is set to cross the benchmark of Rs 200 crore nett in India at the box office. This marks the fifth film in Shetty's cop-verse after Singham, Singham 2, Simmba and Sooryavanshi.