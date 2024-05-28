Rohit Shetty On Shooting Singham Again In Kashmir After Abrogation Of Article 370: 'Had An Emotional Schedule' (VIDEO)

Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty recently shared his experience of shooting for his upcoming film, Singham Again, with Ajay Devgn and Jackie Shroff in Kashmir. On his official Instagram account, the director shared a video which gives a glimpse of the fun they had during the shoot. Besides several behind-the-pictures of the cast and makers, the clip also features photos of snow-capped mountains, Dal Lake and the streets of the picturesque location.

Rohit said that after the abrogation of Article 370, Kashmir is 'peaceful'. He also called it "Naye Bharat Ka Naya Kashmir."

The text on the video shared by Rohit read, "We always had a paradise in our motherland called Kashmir but once there was terrorism, unrest, curfews, no social life. And then Article 370 got abolished. 5 years later we landed up filming Singham Again. And now the New Kashmir. Happiness. Young energy. Tourism. Peace. Love. Naye Bharat ka naya Kashmir."

The filmmaker tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the official Instagram account of Home Ministry and wrote, "Had the most amazing and emotional schedule. Thank you for the tremendous love Kashmir."

Last week, Ajay Devgn wrapped up the shooting schedule of Singham Again and expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Jammu and Kashmir government for their unwavering support.

In the video, he is seen standing in the picturesque locales of Kashmir. "Thank you so much Kashmir Film Authority, for a lovely shoot and so much of corporation. Beautiful place we wish we keep coming here," he said.

Take a look at his video here:

#WATCH | Renowned Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Jammu and Kashmir Government for their unwavering support during the shooting of his upcoming movie, 'Singham-3', in Kashmir: Information & PR, J&K



(Source: Information & PR, J&K) pic.twitter.com/pIr8Tec2e2 — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2024

During the shoot, Ajay and Rohit also spent time with Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawans at Dignibal. In one of the videos, Ajay is seen greeting the jawans with folded hands and interacting with a few of them. He is seen in his Singham avatar, wearing a police uniform. In the upcoming and much-anticipated movie, Ajay will return as a cop.

The visuals were posted on X by the official handle of SSB. They wrote, "Renowned film star @ajaydevgn and director @iamrohitshetty spent time with #SSB Jawans at @13BnSSB_INDIA, Dignibal (J&K), during their movie shoot."

A few days back, a video of Ajay's co-star Jackie Shroff also surfaced amid the film's shoot. In the clip, he expressed his heartfelt to the government of Jammu and Kashmir for their support to the film industry and also thanked them for the hospitality and cooperation.

He said, "The people here are incredibly helpful and kind, and the administration is very supportive. The way this place is beautiful; the same way your people are beautiful. It was a lot of fun. You have handled so much. And film support, police support, army support, people's support, everyone's support. And it was nice to see so many tourists. Everyone enjoyed. The people here also enjoyed it. We enjoyed it the most. We love you very much."

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again also stars Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh among others. It is the third installment of Rohit's cop franchise.