Rohit Shetty Birthday: 7 Blockbusters Of The Director & Where To Watch Them On OTT

Rohit Shetty is one of the most famous directors in the Hindi film industry. He has contributed a lot to cinema through his films. He is also one of the filmmakers who is known for delivering several blockbuster movies. Apart from being a director, he is also a producer and cinematographer.

Rohit Shetty was born on March 14, 1974. On the occasion of his birthday, let's take a look at some of his best movies till date and where can we watch them on OTT.

Singham

The film, produced by Reliance Entertainment, released theatrically on July 22, 2011, with a strong box office response. The film reportedly earned Rs 1.57 billion worldwide. You can watch this blockbuster movie, starring Ajay Devgn, on Amazon Prime Video.

Simmba

The Ranveer Singh-starrer was theatrically released on December 27, 2018. The film grossed Rs 240 crore in India and with that, it became the third highest-grossing film of 2018.

This film is streaming currently on ZEE5. It also starred Sara Ali Khan in the lead role.

Sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar's action film was released theatrically on March 24, 2020. It was written and directed by Rohit Shetty. The film earned over Rs 294 crore.

The film also starred Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Nikitin Dheer, Sikandar Kher, Abhimanyu Singh and Kumud Mishra.

You can watch the film on Netflix.

Singham Returns

Ajay Devgn's action film is a sequel to Singham. The movie was released on August 15, 2014. It performed commercially well at the box office with a global collection of Rs 219 crore and stood up as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2014.

The film is currently streaming on Jio Cinema.

Chennai Express

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer is an action comedy. It is another blockbuster of Rohit Shetty. The movie was theatrically released on August 9, 2013.

Reportedly, the film was released in 2,550 cinemas across 3,550 screens in India. Internationally, it released in 700 screens.

You can watch the film on Google Play, Apple TV and YouTube.

Bol Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan and Ajay Devgn-starrer is an action comedy. The film is produced by Ajay Devgn and Dhilin Mehta. It was theatrically released on July 6, 2012 and it collected Rs 165 crore at the box office globally.

In India, the film earned Rs 102 crore. It also starred Asin and Prachi Desai in the lead roles.

You can watch Bol Bachchan on Disney+ Hotstar.

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited is produced by Dhilin Mehta and Parag Sanghvi. The film was theatrically released on July 14, 2006. Golmaal grossed Rs 41.25 crore worldwide and was considered a success. The film featured Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Arshad Warsi, Rimi Sen, Vrajesh Hirjee and others.

You can watch the film on Amazon Prime Video.