Rohit Dhawan to direct Kartik Aaryan in Hindi remake of a Telugu movie

David Dhawan’s elder son, Rohit Dhawan, who directed Desi Boyz and Dishoom (starring his brother, actor Varun) is all set to take on the directorial mantle again. But this time, sans Varun. Rohit will direct Kartik Aaryan in one of the most lavish masala entertainers of recent times. To be bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, it is said this Kartik-starrer will be a remake of the Telugu movie, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which featured South superstar Allu Arjun.

Source claims Ekta and Rohit intend to spare no expense to make sure the Hindi version matches the benchmark set by the original.

“Both Kartik and Rohit are looking forward to giving a new twist to the Telugu hit,” the source said.While Pooja Hegde played the lead opposite Allu, the Hindi version is likely to star Katrina Kaif.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 07:00 AM IST