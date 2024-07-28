Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Turns 1: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh Celebrate Story Of 'Family, Love & Imperfections'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani |

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani clocked one year on Sunday (July 28). The film is directed by Karan Johar. The makers took to their Instagram and shared a heartfelt video celebrating one year of the film.

The video was captioned, "LOVE HAI TOH SAB HAI! A prem kahaani that’s a celebration of family, love and embracing imperfections! #1YearOfRockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani."

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh too celebrated the film's anniversary and success. The two shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the film's sets, recalling their fond memories. The photos depicted the filmmaking process, from rehearsals to on-set hijinks, capturing the excitement and hard work that went into bringing the narrative to life. Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani ki one year anniversary. #1YearOfRockyRaniKiiPremKahaani."

Ranveer captioned his post, "Anniversary toh spashiyal day hota hai! Aap sab ne hamari film ko itna pyar diya.. by God I'm just so happy, soooo heppi!!! Bade-wale thanks aur Rocky-wali jhappi. Love hai toh sab hai."

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also starred veterans like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, along with Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog in pivotal roles. It is produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. The film had some amazing tracks such as Tum Kya Mile, What Jhumka, Ve Kamelya, Dhindora Baje Re, Ro Lain De, and Kudmayi. It is currently streaming on Prime Video.