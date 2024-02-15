Rocket Boys’ Regina Cassandra: I Had To Balance Between My Masculine And Feminine Sides

Regina Cassandra |

Actress Regina Cassandra, known for her work in Tamil and Telugu films, shares her thoughts on love and relationships exclusively with The Free Press Journal.

Cassandra, who was last in Shoorveer, opens up about her perspective on love.

“Love for me would mean two things. I don’t think I can define love, but if I have to put parameters to it, then it would be unconditional understanding of each other and being willing to see each other grow and evolve,” she said.

The talented actress emphasised the importance of embracing changes within a relationship and being supportive of each other’s personal growth. “It’s about being welcoming and understanding of the changes you see in the person through the relationship,” Cassandra added.

Cassandra reflected on her journey of balancing masculine and feminine aspects of her personality. “I had to balance between my masculine and feminine sides. I’ve had to be logical about things, keeping to my masculine side quite a bit, and then having to be in touch with my feminine side is something I like to balance with,” she said.

Expressing her ideal Valentine’s date, Cassandra revealed her love for outdoor activities. “Anything outdoors would be a perfect Valentine’s date. It doesn’t have to be romantic; it just has to be something that my partner and I would love to do together,” she stated.