Exclusive! THIS is how Ishwak Singh prepared for the role of Dr. Vikram Sarabhai in Rocket Boys

From February 4 onwards, Ishwak Singh will be seen alongside Jim Sarbh in the highly anticipated web series Rocket Boys. The actor will essay the role of India’s iconic physicist and astronomer Dr. Vikram Sarabhai in it. In an exclusive tête-à-tête with the Free Press Journal, Ishwak talks about the show, how OTT acted as a boost in his career, and more.

Despite playing such a legendary character, Ishwak prepared for his role simply yet systematically. “I generally approach my characters with certain motivation. It is like going on a treasure hunt and getting your answers as you keep going ahead. It wasn’t like since I am playing a larger than life iconic character like Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, so the approach will change drastically. I kept on my toes. I read about physics and had to be authentic, basically regular things which I do for any other character,” he shares.

Elaborating further, he adds, “After a time, it becomes a lifestyle. However, the script was itself written with research, but I took my own trail. Nikkhil Advani (the show’s Creator) told me a beautiful thing that I am playing Vikram also besides being Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, so I had to play with his personal touch. I also read his biography by Amrita Shah, which talks about all the aspects of his life.”

Ishwak has been a part of films like Aligarh, Veere Di Wedding, Malaal and Tum Bin 2. However, they weren’t as successful at the box office as expected. His tryst with OTT gave his career a new lease of life. He agrees and says, “I guess yes since I believed in the kind of subject I picked up on OTT. Barring my role in Aligarh, the other roles didn’t have that kind of length to sort of express. With the invasion of several digital platforms, people are pushing the envelope. Especially, the writers get to explore what they believe in. It sort of liberated the artistic community. A lot of things have come back to the centre like in the ’80s and ’90s, more on the lines of parallel cinema. We all are in the spotlight.”

When asked if OTT has also changed the dynamics of the marketing module for everyone, he states, “I feel dynamics keep changing, but the content is always in the centre. If it’s not, then I had never been related to aesthetics. There’s a certain kind of writing that I subscribed to. Before I pick up something, I need to be convinced by the way it’s written.”

Ishwak has a few interesting projects lined up. “I am doing a feature film titled Berlin with Aparshakti Khurana, which is a thriller written and directed by Atul Sabharwal and backed by Zee Studios. I am also shooting yet another series with Nikkhil for an OTT platform,” he concludes.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 06:11 AM IST