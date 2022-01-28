'It was the best opportunity to foray into OTT space', says actor Regina Cassandra who is all set to make her digital debut with 'Rocket Boys'

Regina Cassandra who is a known face down South and who has garnered appreciation for her performances in Tamil films like Kasada Thapara, Nenjam Marappathillai and Mughizh, is all set to venture into the world of OTT with the upcoming web series, Rocket Boys. Regina who made her presence felt in Hindi cinema by starring Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, where she played a lesbian character and Sonam Kapoor’s love interest, will now share the screen with ace actors like Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh in Rocket Boys.

The highly anticipated biopic drama, Rocket Boys is based on the life of India’s legendary nuclear physicist, Dr Homi Jehangir Bhabha, which is played by Jim Sarbh. Regina on the other hand will essay the character of Indian classical dancer, Mrinalini Sarabhai. In a candid chat with the Free Press Journal, the actor spoke about her character in Rocket Boys, her thoughts about her co-stars, Jim and Ishwak and more…

Was it a conscious decision to not work in Bollywood after the debacle of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga?

I never make these decisions, I have no control over what has to happen, I don’t pay attention to that either. I didn’t do the film to work for me, I did because I believed in the director’s vision and the way that story was told. Even today, I get so much love from the LGBTQIA community. I feel really happy to get Rocket Boys after Ek Ladki… I think it was the best opportunity to foray into OTT space for me especially when I was playing a real-life character.

What was your approach to play your character Mrinalini Sarabhai?

I had many approaches towards it. The fact was since I had to know how this lady was as a person but also had to look as graceful as her while dancing. People from the cultural community know the nuances of dancing so I had to be accurate.

With actors like Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh besides you, seems like Rocket Boys has a stellar cast, your thoughts?

It was absolutely amazing to work with both of them, I learned a lot from them. I am in awe of theatre artistes; I completely adore them. We did a lot of reading sessions and I loved watching their approaches towards their respective characters.

Advertisement

Post Rocket Boys, do you want to explore more in digital space?

I would definitely love to. There are many opportunities now which weren’t five years ago. The characters you get in films are limited and only of a certain range.

People tend to typecast you as a South actress primarily, how do you take this?

I get that a lot and I think, it won’t be going to stop ever. But I feel that I have become more conscious while addressing which is great. I also won’t blame people since they aren’t used to seeing me in Hindi projects, so they can tag me whatever they want to.

Do you believe that the invasion of social media has changed the dynamics for the artistes?

It has both good and bad aspects. It’s more about spreading awareness now. With so many OTT platforms, everyone wants to reach households, hence you’ll see actors from all the regions. I believe wherever the inclusion comes in, people are more aware while saying.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 07:00 AM IST