Rocket Boys 2: Makers share intriguing teaser of Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh's show - watch video

The show also features Arjun Radhakrishnan, Regina Cassandra, Rajat Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Saba Azad.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 15, 2022, 12:49 PM IST
article-image

As the country comes together to celebrate 75 years of independence, SonyLIV unveiled the teaser for the much-awaited second season of 'Rocket Boys'.

The show features an ensemble star cast such as Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Arjun Radhakrishnan, Regina Cassandra, Rajat Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Saba Azad.

Check out the trailer here:

A tribute to the legends of India’s space adventure, the series digs deeper into the lives of India’s greatest scientific minds as the audience unravels the relevance of their contribution today.

Created by Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films, and Emmay Entertainment, the show is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani and directed by Abhay Pannu.

