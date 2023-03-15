Rocket Boys 2 actress Saba Azad reveals, 'As an actor, it was challenging after doing a YRF film as people tend to box me'

Saba Azad | Pic: Instagram/sabazad

Saba Azad received a lot of love for her role in Rocket Boys. Now, the actress is back as Parwana Irani a.k.a. Pipsy in Rocket Boys 2. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive chat.

When asked if she’s feeling any jitters, Saba shares, “There is an added pressure because we all got so much love in the first season. Everyone is nervous but also very confident and excited to tell the rest of the story. The first season kind of established the characters and the second season stands on its own.”

Saba has carved her niche as an actor and singer. When asked if she is choosy enough to sign projects, she says, “I have been extra busy this year. I shot for three films and three shows including Rocket Boys 2. I am shooting two projects right now. Having said that, I am a little choosy when it comes to projects since I have a parallel career as a musician. Music has given me a lot of freedom. It’s kind of actually in-depth in art. I was in fact a little more choosy 10 years ago, but now I am much better.”

Saba was featured in the Dhoom Anthem in 2013. Ever since then, she hasn’t looked back. When asked about how she faced challenges, Saba instead explains that she is content with the way her career has shaped up. “I don’t know about challenges but everyone has to make their own choices and path. I have really enjoyed my whole journey, oscillating between music, theatre and cinema. It took time to build my audience. As an actor, it was challenging after doing a YRF film. People tend to box me but I wanted to do roles that challenge me. I did pull back from a lot of projects. Rocket Boys was kind of a switch for me,” she avers.

Rocket Boys has stamped Saba as an actor. “I absolutely agree. Earlier, my audience was limited to theatre going audiences. Rocket Boys took me out of my college going girl image. In Mumbai, casting directors cast you as you are and not what you can do. I am thankful to my director Abhay Pannu for imagining me in a role like this. For me, this role is way more layered than what I had done in the past,” she says.

“OTT has kind of become the next big thing. There’s so much money being pumped into it. The more work will come out, the more quality would improve in terms of technical aspects,” she adds.

Directed by Abhay Pannu, Rocket Boys 2 has begun streaming on Sony LIV today.