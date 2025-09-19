 Robo Shankar Death: Actor's Daughter Indraja Shankar Cries Inconsolably At His Funeral In Chennai, Dhanush Consoles Her—VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRobo Shankar Death: Actor's Daughter Indraja Shankar Cries Inconsolably At His Funeral In Chennai, Dhanush Consoles Her—VIDEO

Robo Shankar Death: Actor's Daughter Indraja Shankar Cries Inconsolably At His Funeral In Chennai, Dhanush Consoles Her—VIDEO

Tamil actor-comedian Robo Shankar's daughter, Indraja Shankar, broke down in tears at her father's funeral in Chennai on Friday, devastated by his sudden passing. The 46-year-old actor died due to a massive gastrointestinal bleed and multi-organ dysfunction on September 18. Heartbreaking visuals show actor Dhanush consoling Indraja, offering comfort during the emotional moment.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 12:51 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via X

Tamil actor-comedian Robo Shankar passed away at the age of 46 on Thursday at GEM Hospital in Chennai. He had been in critical condition following a massive gastrointestinal bleed and multi-organ dysfunction caused by a complex abdominal issue, after reportedly collapsing on a film set a few days earlier. His funeral was held at his residence in Chennai on Friday, 19 September, and heartbreaking visuals have gone viral on social media, showing his daughter, Indraja Shankar, breaking down in tears, looking devastated.

Robo Shankar's Daughter Cries Inconsolably At Father's Funeral

Dhanush, who had worked with Robo Shankar, was among the first celebrities to visit his family and offer condolences. At the funeral, he was seen consoling Robo's heartbroken daughter, who wept inconsolably at her father's funeral. Dhanush hugged her and offered comfort during the emotional moment.

Check out the video:

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: 8-Year-Old Kerala Girl Saved By Group Of Men When Began Choking On Chewing Gum In Middle Of Road
VIDEO: 8-Year-Old Kerala Girl Saved By Group Of Men When Began Choking On Chewing Gum In Middle Of Road
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan Urges Tractor Makers To Pass GST Benefits To Farmers, Promises Price Cut Of ₹63,000 From September 22
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan Urges Tractor Makers To Pass GST Benefits To Farmers, Promises Price Cut Of ₹63,000 From September 22
'I Am Self-Made, Not Nepo-Kid': Former Miss Nepal Shrinkhala Khatiwada Defends Herself Against Gen Z Allegations
'I Am Self-Made, Not Nepo-Kid': Former Miss Nepal Shrinkhala Khatiwada Defends Herself Against Gen Z Allegations
DUSU 2025 Election Update: Aryan Mann And Rahul Jhansla Maintain Lead After 14 Rounds
DUSU 2025 Election Update: Aryan Mann And Rahul Jhansla Maintain Lead After 14 Rounds

The Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, also visited Robo's home to pay his final respects to the late actor.

He shared his sorrow on X, stating, "We honored him by placing a garland on his body at his home. Beginning his career as a stage artist, achieving fame on television, and delighting Tamil audiences with his genuine humor in films, brother Robo Shankar was truly exceptional."

Actor Sivakarthikeyan also visited Robo Shankar’s residence in Chennai to pay his last respects. Other personalities who paid homage include Kottachi, Nalini, Thamu, playback singer Mano, lyricist Snehan, Ramu, Radha Ravi, Vijayapuri, and Nanjil Vijayan.

Robo Shankar is survived by his wife Priyanka Shankar, daughter Indraja, and son-in-law Karthik.

In an official statement, GEM Hospital said, "Robo Shankar was admitted to GEM Hospital, Perungudi, Chennai, on 16th September 2025 in a critical condition with a massive gastrointestinal bleed and multiorgan dysfunction secondary to a complex abdominal condition. He was managed in the critical care unit with intensive medical management."

"However, his condition rapidly deteriorated, and he passed away on September 18 at 9:05 PM," the statement added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jhamkudi OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch National Film Award Winner Manasi Parekh's Film In...

Jhamkudi OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch National Film Award Winner Manasi Parekh's Film In...

Has Saiyaara Star Aneet Padda REPLACED Kiara Advani In Horror-Comedy Shakti Shalini? Makers REACT

Has Saiyaara Star Aneet Padda REPLACED Kiara Advani In Horror-Comedy Shakti Shalini? Makers REACT

Jolly LLB 3 X (Twitter) Review: 'Powerful Movie', Akshay Kumar & Arshad Warsi Starrer Gets Positive...

Jolly LLB 3 X (Twitter) Review: 'Powerful Movie', Akshay Kumar & Arshad Warsi Starrer Gets Positive...

Robo Shankar Death: Actor's Daughter Indraja Shankar Cries Inconsolably At His Funeral In Chennai,...

Robo Shankar Death: Actor's Daughter Indraja Shankar Cries Inconsolably At His Funeral In Chennai,...

Disha Patani Bareilly House Firing: Two Juveniles Detained By Delhi Police

Disha Patani Bareilly House Firing: Two Juveniles Detained By Delhi Police