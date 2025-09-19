Robo Shankar Death: Actor's Daughter Indraja Shankar Cries Inconsolably At His Funeral In Chennai, Dhanush Consoles Her—VIDEO

Photo Via X

Tamil actor-comedian Robo Shankar passed away at the age of 46 on Thursday at GEM Hospital in Chennai. He had been in critical condition following a massive gastrointestinal bleed and multi-organ dysfunction caused by a complex abdominal issue, after reportedly collapsing on a film set a few days earlier. His funeral was held at his residence in Chennai on Friday, 19 September, and heartbreaking visuals have gone viral on social media, showing his daughter, Indraja Shankar, breaking down in tears, looking devastated.

Robo Shankar's Daughter Cries Inconsolably At Father's Funeral

Dhanush, who had worked with Robo Shankar, was among the first celebrities to visit his family and offer condolences. At the funeral, he was seen consoling Robo's heartbroken daughter, who wept inconsolably at her father's funeral. Dhanush hugged her and offered comfort during the emotional moment.

Actor #Dhanush rushed to #RoboShankar’s home to stand by his friend’s family. As Robo Shankar’s daughter broke down crying uncontrollably, Dhanush consoled her, offering strength and comfort to the bereaved family during their time of sorrow.@dhanushkraja pic.twitter.com/oEZjpKBvnU — smritigit Paul (@smritigit_pal) September 19, 2025

The Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, also visited Robo's home to pay his final respects to the late actor.

He shared his sorrow on X, stating, "We honored him by placing a garland on his body at his home. Beginning his career as a stage artist, achieving fame on television, and delighting Tamil audiences with his genuine humor in films, brother Robo Shankar was truly exceptional."

Actor Sivakarthikeyan also visited Robo Shankar’s residence in Chennai to pay his last respects. Other personalities who paid homage include Kottachi, Nalini, Thamu, playback singer Mano, lyricist Snehan, Ramu, Radha Ravi, Vijayapuri, and Nanjil Vijayan.

Robo Shankar is survived by his wife Priyanka Shankar, daughter Indraja, and son-in-law Karthik.

In an official statement, GEM Hospital said, "Robo Shankar was admitted to GEM Hospital, Perungudi, Chennai, on 16th September 2025 in a critical condition with a massive gastrointestinal bleed and multiorgan dysfunction secondary to a complex abdominal condition. He was managed in the critical care unit with intensive medical management."

"However, his condition rapidly deteriorated, and he passed away on September 18 at 9:05 PM," the statement added.