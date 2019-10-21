Robert Pattinson just redefined male hotness in new Dior ad, and Twitter can't keep calm

Robert Pattinson says he does not have a penchant for taking up the parts of a hero or a good guy and he believes the superhero character Batman is also not one of them. In a wide-ranging interview with The New York Times, Pattinson said it is his belief that an actor takes up a good guy role only if he is "ashamed" of his real life.
Keeping his work on the cinema front aside, Pattinson’s recent Dior commercial is all the rage the internet needed to be motivated on a Monday.
The four minute clip shows Robert on an adventurous ride alongside French model Camille Rowe, as they get into several make out sessions between the sheet and in an elevator. Led Zeppelin provides the soundtrack to the monochrome film, which had over 2.2 million views at press time.
Twitter had trouble breathing as they gawked the Twilight star over and over in this video. Here are some thirsty and funny reactions.
The actor was named the face of the perfume in June this year, and the film announced itself as the "uncensored," "director's cut" on YouTube. This new Dior Homme film, directed by Romain Gavras out of Iconoclast.
Watch the full video below.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)