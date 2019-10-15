Zoe Kravitz to play Catwoman in Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman'

Washington DC: American actor Zoe Kravitz has been roped in to play the role of Catwoman, the anti-heroine and sometimes love interest of the Caped Crusader, in Matt Reeves' upcoming film 'The Batman.' The actor will be playing the lead opposite Robert Pattinson who will essay the role of Batman in the Warner Bros-DC Comic flick.

In recent weeks, the main role was offered to Kravitz, Zazie Beetz, Eiza Gonzalez and Oscar winner Alicia Vikander, but ultimately, Kravitz won out.