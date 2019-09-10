Sorry DC Fans, but Phoenix's 'Joker' and Pattinson's 'Batman' won't appear together

Los Angeles: "Joker" director Todd Phillips says there are no plans to bring Joaquin Phoenix's Clown Prince of Crime and Robert Pattinson's Batman together for a movie.

"Joker", which features Phoenix in the titular role, received rave reviews at the 2019 Venice Film Festival and also won the Golden Lion trophy. The team is now attending the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), where the film will have its premiere.

On the sidelines of the the gala, Phillips was asked by Variety if there was any possibility of Phoenix's Joker and Pattinson's Batman to feature in a film.

"No, definitely not," he said.

However, when asked if "Joker" will be the last film to feature the DC super villain the director said, "Oddly, in the states, comic books are our Shakespeare it seems, and you can do many many versions of 'Hamlet'. There will be many more jokers, I'm sure, in the future."

Pattinson was roped in to play the Caped Crusader in June this year, after Hollywood star Ben Affleck retired from the role after playing Bruce Wayne in 2016's "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice", "Suicide Squad" and 2017's "Justice League".

Matt Reeves is directing the standalone titled "The Batman".