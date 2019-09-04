New 'Batman' Robert Pattinson doesn't mind backlash, says 'it's more fun when you're an underdog'

Washington D.C.: American actor Robert Pattinson, who is trading the vampire fangs for bat wings, is unfazed by people's reaction to him playing the iconic superhero Batman.

Seems like the actor is more than ready to step into the shoes of the superhero and his iconic batsuit. In a new interview with Variety, Pattinson shared that he had grown up watching the Tim Burton Batman movies and also had his own Batman costume.

"When I was a kid, it was the only outfit that I had," he said.

After news broke that the 33-year-old star would be taking over the role previously played by actors George Clooney, Christian Bale, and Ben Affleck, among others, the internet was divided, but the actor told Variety that he wasn't fazed by the doubters and haters.

"To be honest, it was less vitriolic than I was expecting," he said, adding, "It's much more fun when you're an underdog. There's no expectation of you." The three upcoming Batman films will mark Pattinson's first big franchise since his success in the 'Twilight' movies.

"Big movies, generally the parts aren't as interesting at least the stuff that was coming my way," the actor said of why he waited for so long to do another big franchise after the insanely popular 'Twilight'.

"I guess there was some fear. I think I probably would have been a little bit nervous to have gone straight into it immediately afterwards," he added.

Pattinson also said that the experience of putting on the Batsuit for the first time was "transformative." The actor also reflected upon becoming the fresh face of the famous franchise.

"You're trying to think of the way to balance, how to bring something new to it and not want to scare people off. And work in the confines of the costume," the actor said of bringing a fresh face to the famous franchise.