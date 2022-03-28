Rithvik Dhanjani shares his thoughts on arranged marriages: 'Can work beautifully if there is the right kind of...'

Actor Rithvik Dhanjani is once again winning the hearts of the audience with his recently-released short film 'Arranged' — a story of Richa (Tridha Choudhury) and Tarun (Rithvik), who meet in the presence of their parents to figure out if they are compatible for an arranged marriage.

Rithvik shares his thoughts on the concept of 'Arranged'. “The script was new, and the concept was something I hadn’t attempted earlier. The team was great, and it was a wholesome experience. As the name suggests, Arranged is all about how the arranged marriage system in India works. I’ll say it is a novel concept because I think the institution is highly misunderstood. Many believe that arranged marriages do not work out in the long run, but that’s not it. It all comes down to the communication between both the involved parties,” he explains.

Rithvik said yes to the project because he loved the script. “It is fresh, and it felt very soulful to me. When the script came to me by our writer Sharanya, it was evident how beautifully she had poured her heart out on paper. That’s what spoke to me. The way she put together a simple story with such a beautiful message is what made me say a yes to it,” he gushes.

The actor believes that the story of 'Arranged' is quite relevant in today’s times. “It puts out a message that an arranged marriage can work out as amazingly as a love marriage does. What Arranged also stresses on is the fact that one must be as open and real when meeting a prospective life partner. It is a decision that will stay with you for life,” he says.

Sharing his personal beliefs about arranged marriages, Rithvik avers, “Honestly, I feel that arranged marriages can work beautifully if there is the right kind of communication between both individuals. More importantly, being transparent with the other person to understand them and vice versa is essential and can make the setup work.”

Rithvik has been a part of the entertainment industry for over a decade. He has been a part of popular daily soaps, web series, reality shows and short films.

He looks back fondly on his career pathway till date. “The journey has been eventful and one I am truly grateful for. The opportunities I’ve got, the different kinds of roles I have played, and the content I have gotten to create in front of and behind the camera helped me evolve in every way as an actor and a performer. There is still a long way for me to go,” he shares.

On a parting note, Rithvik says that he is looking forward to doing more quality work and out-of-the-box roles in the future. “I am okay with all genres, but they need to relate and connect with me. The script needs to call out to me. I need to relate to it on a personal level,” he concludes.

