Ripley OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Oscar Winner Steven Zaillian's Directed Series

Ripley, starring Andrew Scott, is based on Patricia Highsmith's 1955 crime novel. Patricia has written five Ripley novels, the first one has been explored and adapted for cinematic representation. The series will soon be available on OTT platforms in April.

The release date and platform of Ripley

The series will stream from April 4, 2024 on Netflix. It is an upcoming American psychological thriller television series, which has a total of eight episodes, and they will stream on the same day of release.

Plot

The film is set in 1960s New York. Andrew Scott, as Tom Ripley, is hired by a rich man to convince his stubborn son to return home from Italy. However, as soon as Tom finds out that his son in Italy, he gets to know some hidden dark secrets, which he tries to solve.

Cast

Ripley cast features Andrew Scott, who is also known for his work in Benedict Cumberbatch's Sherlock Holmes, in an iconic role.

The eight episodes show also features Johnny Flynn as Dickie Greenleaf, John Malkovich, Margherita Buy, Dakota Fanning as Marge Sherwood, Maurizio Lombardi as Inspector Ravini and Eliot Sumner as Freddie Miles.

Andrew Scott is Tom Ripley. The official poster for #Ripley, coming to @Netflix on April 4. pic.twitter.com/7T9HVt0Hdg — InfoMovies (@infomoviesonx) March 14, 2024

All about Ripley

The series was created and written by Steven Zaillian, who is also known for many brilliant movies, including The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Irishman, Schindler's List, Mission Impossible and more. It has been produced by Steven Zaillian, Garrett Basch, Clayton Townsend, Philipp Keel, Sharon Levy, and Ben Forkner.