Rinku Dhawan's Ex-Husband Kiran Karmarkar Slams Reports Of His Participation In Bigg Boss 17: 'There Are Other Ways To Earn Money'

Popular actor Kiran Karmarkar who is best known for playing the role of Om Agarwal in Ektaa Kapoor's Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, has quashed rumours of his participation in Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17. Kiran's ex-wife Rinku Dhawan is one of the contestants in the ongoing season of the television reality show.

In an interview with ETimes, Kiran revealed that he has never watched Bigg Boss and clarified that he was not approached by the makers to participate in the 17th season of the show.

Kiran said, "All these talks are just rumours. I have not been offered Bigg Boss and I will never be a part of it. I have never watched the show. I may have heard about the controversies and what happens in the show, but I have never sat down to watch it. There are many ways to earn money than get locked inside a house for months and fight with people."

The actor also opened up about Rinku's participation in the show and revealed that he wished her luck before she entered the Bigg Boss house. "When Rinku decided to be part of the show, she called me before leaving. We live in the same society. Our son keeps shuttling between the two homes, so she wanted to inform me that she would be away for a while. I wished her all the best. My son is busy pursuing his own interests and so he too is not really aware of what is happening inside the Bigg Boss house," Kiran told the news portal.

Rinku and Kiran fell in love on the sets of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki. Rinku played the role of Chhaya Agarwal, Kiran's on-screen sister, in the show. They tied the knot in 2002. However, after a 15-year marriage, the couple decided to part ways due to incompatibility and their divorce was finalised in 2017.

