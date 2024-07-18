 Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal Blessed With Baby Girl: 'We Are Tickled Pink With Joy'
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal got married under a special marriage act in 2021

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, July 18, 2024, 03:32 PM IST
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal |

Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were blessed with their first child, a baby girl, on July 16. The couple shared the news of their baby's arrival in a joint statement. The Heeramandi actress had announced her pregnancy in February 2024.

The statement read, "We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed, and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings! Love, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal."

However, they have not shared any post on social media yet.

After wrapping up the promotions of her last web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Richa took some time off to solely focus on her health. The actress reportedly indulged in reading scripts and finalising projects during that time. She had also wrapped up her pending work before her maternity break.

It was in February 2024 that Richa and Ali took to their social media handles to announce the news of their pregnancy with their fans. "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world," the post read, along with a picture, which had the numbers "1+1=3" written in it.

Richa and Ali got legally married in 2021, however, it was in October 2023, that they announced it to the world and hosted some grand pre-wedding ceremonies and reception parties. The two met on the sets of their film Fukrey in 2012 and fell in love, and dated for nearly 9 years before tying the knot.

