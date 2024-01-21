Rhea Chakraborty, Her Brother Showik Remember Sushant Singh Rajput On His Birth Anniversary

Actress Rhea Chakraborty remembered late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his 38th birth anniversary on Sunday (January 21). The actress made her relationship with Sushant official in January 2020 and even years after his tragic demise, Rhea shares pictures with him and recalls her fond memories with him.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Jalebi actress posted a picture with Sushant, accompanied by a red heart emoji underneath the picture. Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty also shared a picture with Sushant and dropped a white heart emoticon.

However, they did not write anything along with the photos.

Ria

Sushant passed away in June 2020. He was found hanging in his Bandra apartment. Months after Sushant's death, Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for allegedly supplying drugs to her boyfriend. Back then, Rhea found herself in the middle of a storm. She faced extensive trial by media and was brutally trolled on social media.

The actress and her family were also mired in several controversies. Rhea was also branded a 'chudail' or a 'witch' after she was accused of abetting her partner's suicide by his family.

Rhea was out of work for several years and in April 2023, she started the shoot of MTV Roadies season 19. She was one of the gang leaders on the reality show.

Sushant was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020. After a case of alleged abetment to suicide was registered against Rhea by Sushant's parents, a parallel probe into alleged drug procurement by her also began on the basis of her WhatsApp chats.

Rhea was arrested in September 2020 and was later shifted to the Byculla jail where she spent almost six weeks. She is currently out on bail and the matter is subjudice at the Bombay High Court.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Rhea was last seen in the 2021 thriller Chehre, which featured Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, and others. Prior to that, she appeared in various reality shows, including Pepsi MTV Wassup, and films like Mere Dad Ki Maruti and Jalebi.