Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Where To Watch Late Actor's Films On OTT

By: Sachin T | January 20, 2024
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide in 2020, but he left behind a number of films for his fans to remember him by. On his 38th birth anniversary, here's a list of some of his best films and where you can stream them on OTT
Sushant marked his Bollywood debut in 2013 with the film Kai Po Che, based on Chetan Bhagat's novel, 3 Mistakes Of My Life. The film is available to stream on Netflix
MS Dhoni: The Untold Story catapulted Sushant to overnight fame and success as he effortlessly stepped into the shoes of the former Team India captain. It can be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar
Kedarnath was one of Sushant's most-watched films in theatres and the actor was lauded for his heartfelt performance in the film. It is now available on Zee5
The 2019 film Chhichhore is one of the highest-grossing films of Sushant Singh Rajput. It can be streamed by his fans on Disney+ Hotstar
Sushant played an extended cameo in Rajkumar Hirani's PK, and even with his limited screen time, he created a huge impact on his fans. The film is now available on Netflix
The 2019 film Sonchiriya, in which Sushant played a dacoit, tanked miserably at the box office, but it was one of the most favourite films of the actor. The film is available to stream on Zee5
Sushant's last film Drive, which also marked his OTT debut, was released on Netflix in 2019 and it is still available for streaming on the platform
Thanks For Reading!