Did Mukesh Chhabra Announce Dil Bechara Sequel? Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans REACT To His Cryptic Post

Filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra, who directed Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara, has shared a cryptic post on social media and netizens were convinced that he has announced a sequel to the film. On Wednesday (January 17), Mukesh took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account and wrote, "Dil Bechara 2."

He did not write anything else besides the title of the film. Soon after he shared the post, emotional fans chimed in the comments section and reacted to it. Singer Amaal Malik also dropped a red heart emoticon under Mukesh's post.

A user commented, "No sushant no Dil bechara 2." Another wrote, "Without sushaant no sir please."

Dil Bechara 2 — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) January 16, 2024

Dil Bechara starred Sushant and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead roles. Directed by Mukesh, it is a remake of the 2014 Hollywood hit The Fault In Our Stars, which is based on John Green's 2012 bestseller of the same name.

The film also starred Saif Ali Khan, Sahil Vaid, Saswata Chatterjee, Swastika Mukherjee, Sunit Tandon, Michael Muthu, Rajie Vijay Sarathy, and Subbalakshmi in key roles.

It was the last film of Sushant, who was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020. He was 34.

Mukesh, who set up his own casting company in 2008, is the man behind the casting of movies like Sushant's Kai Po Che, Gangs of Wasseypur, Dangal, Delhi Crime and many others. He started off his journey in the entertainment industry with casting minor characters for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s 2006 film Rang De Basanti while the director was shooting in Delhi. But, soon, Mukesh landed in Mumbai and got a casting job for the Rishi Kapoor-starrer Chintuji. Since then, there has been no looking back for the casting director.