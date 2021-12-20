Revealed! Why does Sai Pallavi believe in reincarnation?

A few years ago, Sai Pallavi grabbed national headlines when she decided to appear sans makeup in films. The award-winning actress will soon be seen in Rahul Sankrityan’s upcoming directorial venture Shyam Singha Roy. It has been produced by Venkat Boyanapalli. Sai has been cast opposite Nani in the film. She has previously worked with him in the 2017 hit Middle Class Abbayi.

Opening about the warm equation she shares with the superstar, Sai shares, “This is the second film I am doing with Nani. Our conversations were always about how we needed to play our characters and build them up. Even after we watched the edit, we would share notes. At the end of the day, it enhances one technically.”

Shyam Singha Roy is based on reincarnation. We ask Sai if she believes in this idea. “Sometimes, I get a special feeling that I must have been a queen. Around my sixth or seventh grade, I ended up reading about Egyptian princesses and Queen Nefertiti. For a long time, I thought that I must have been her or a princess in my past life. I do believe in reincarnation,” she says.

Advertisement

Sai Pallavi in a still from Shyam Singha Roy | Pic: Twitter/NiharikaEnt

The film depicts two timelines in different eras. One is in Kolkata, and the other is in Hyderabad. “I am there only in the Kolkata portion of 1960. I play a devadasi. Personally, I would choose to act in this mysterious time zone any day compared to the other one because it is something I don’t experience on a daily basis. It was nice to be on the sets of that era and wear costumes from that time,” Sai explains.

ALSO READ Adivi Sesh spills the beans on the making of Major

Advertisement

Sai doesn’t think that camps exist in Tollywood. “Here we go by what directors want us for a particular film and the scripts,” she says. Since Sai is a very popular actress, it is but natural that her fans across India want to see her in Bollywood films as well. “I do not know when I will land up in Bollywood. But I am waiting for the right script. I have been reading a few scripts. However, I will have to find the right ones to agree. After Paava Kadhaigal released digitally, I have started getting a lot of interesting Hindi offers,” she avers.

Sai does have a wishlist of Bollywood directors she would love to collaborate with. “I would actually like to work with a lot of Bollywood directors. One name that comes to my mind is Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I have seen his films. As far as working with Bollywood actors is concerned, I don’t know. It depends on the script and director’s vision. I will only choose a film if the script is worthwhile,” Sai signs off.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 05:41 AM IST