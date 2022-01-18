Revealed! Which Bollywood star gave Ahan Shetty and Athiya Shetty a dinner treat when they were kids

Ahan Shetty made an impressive debut in Milan Luthria’s Tadap. In a candid chat recently, he spoke to us about many personal things, including visiting dad Suniel Shetty’s shooting locales as a kid, his equation with his parents, love life and more. Excerpts:

Did you ever visit your father’s film sets? When was the first time, and how did you feel about it all back then?

We had gone to Canada when he was shooting for the film Dus. Abhi bhaiya (Abhishek Bachchan) took me and my sister Athiya for dinner. He was like one of us. I remember that clearly, even though I was too young. I did not bother to see how dad was acting; I was just running around the sets and enjoying myself.

Suniel is known for his two left feet. Do you think you are a decent dancer?

I haven't trained for it. I don’t want to say I’m a great dancer. Hopefully, I’m better than dad.

Are you close to your mom, dad or sister?

I am close to mom (Mana Shetty), undoubtedly. Athiya is close to dad. They both have very similar personalities, whereas mom and I are similar. Mom likes staying away from the limelight. She always wanted to give us more time.

What is your take on the paparazzi?

I will not avoid them, nor there is any mantra to deal with them. They are an important part of my journey as an actor. The amount of respect they are showing towards me, I too need to give them that respect. They are also doing their job.

Your love life is an open book. Do you feel it might reduce your female fan base?

Life is the way I want to be. I don’t want to hide anything. I want to live the way I want to. If you have a fan following, you have to be honest with them. Tania (Shroff) has been an important person in my life and through this journey. We have been together for 10 years. I honestly can’t thank her enough. In terms of social media, since the film was about to release, I was more active. l will go about like I’m going about. I’m a private person, but I do like to share certain things about my life, and I will continue doing so.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 06:36 AM IST