Revealed! What does Yaaneea Bharadwaj think about her Chhorii co-star Nushrratt Bharuccha?

Actress Yaaneea Bharadwaj, who was earlier seen in a web series Made In Heaven, has marked her feature debut with director Vishal Furia’s latest horror offering Chhorii. She plays a ghost named Suneni in her first film. Most newcomers prefer to do a rom-com, but she chose an unconventional path.

“I come from a theatre background and always wanted to do something really powerful, which I believe will only come with roles like these. I believe in doing roles that change my mental status and physical aura. Until I don’t feel that it’s happening even while giving an audition, I won’t go ahead. I chose this role to prove myself as an actor who’s passionate and into world cinema. However, Vishal sir used to calm me down on the sets, but I was so adamant about showing my calibre as I felt I won’t get another chance to prove to the audiences,” Yaaneea explains.

Sharing further on her challenges on wearing prosthetics, she reveals, “It used to take three to four hours to get ready and around two hours to remove it. While taking out, it was very painful as it felt like I was getting my waxing done. Since I used to be covered from head to toe, I couldn’t speak or eat food. The teams with me were very supportive. I had undergone physical and mental strain to play this role. I kept reminding myself that I am a dead person in the film. I wanted to feel that pain of Suneni. People were amazed to see my condition on the sets.”

On working with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Vishal, Yaaneea shares, “Nushrratt is sweet and has no airs about being a star. She is loving and never intimidated me, perhaps due to the fact that she herself had gone through the struggle. Vishal sir is an artist’s director. He knows how to take out acting from the actors. He will understand the actor’s approach towards the character, to begin with. Because of his faith, I had faith in myself.”

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 12:01 AM IST