Revealed! What does Nawazuddin Siddiqui think about Kangana Ranaut?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the name needs no introduction. The powerhouse performer is currently riding high as he was recently nominated in the Best Actor category at the prestigious Emmy Awards. We caught up with him for an exclusive tête-à-tête. Excerpts:

How was your experience at the Emmy Awards?

I feel elated that I was nominated for an Emmy. To receive a nomination is like a big achievement in itself. I was nominated within the list of six actors from four different continents, so I had a great time at the ceremony.

Do you think that you are responsible for representing Indian cinema on the global map?

I have done several films in the past that have got recognition at the International level, be it Sundance Film Festival or TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival). The Sacred Games series was seen in countries abroad even more than India. I feel good when my films get noticed worldwide.

At some point, you were also typecast in a crime-thriller zone. What’s your take on it?

Who gets typecast? Our Bollywood hero gets typecast, who does the same thing in every film but not actors. I have done a variety of roles. I have been a part of commercial films like Kick, Munna Michael, Bajrangi Bhaijaan but have also done films like Photograph, Lunchbox, Manto etc. I think people have to understand the real meaning of typecast in our industry.

Of late you have been doing romantic films starting from Motichoor Chaknachoor…

Yeah, I am enjoying this space at the moment. I have an interesting line-up of romantic films. I am doing Bole Chudiyan with Tamannaah Bhatia, Jogira Sara Ra Ra with Neha Sharma and Tiku Weds Sheru with Avneet Kaur. I used to be under-confident earlier, but I believe in my choices now.

How is your association with Kangana Ranaut, who is your producer of Tiku Weds Sheru?

She is a brilliant actor and a great person too. I am thoroughly enjoying working with her. It’s a very sweet and special film for me. I am currently shooting for it.

Advertisement

Jogira Sara Ra Ra is your first collaboration with Neha Sharma. How was the experience?

Neha is a very bubbly and beautiful actress. I enjoyed my shoot with her. I am working with Kushan Nandy yet again after Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. The film is complete, but one to two days of shoot is pending, which we will complete soon.

You are also a part of Heropanti 2…

Yes, I have finished the film, and it’s a full commercial masala film. I am looking forward to it.

ALSO READ Find out how does Lara Dutta Bhupathi manage to lead a private life?

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 06:45 AM IST