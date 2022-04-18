Revealed! THIS unique gimmick will be used to unveil the trailer of Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar

The much-awaited trailer of Jayeshbhai Jordaar is set to be released on April 19, 2022. The makers have come up with a unique gimmick for its trailer's unveiling. Never before has a gimmick like this been activated for marketing a film worldwide, and the reason for the same will be revealed when the trailer drops.

Producer Maneesh Sharma elaborates on this clutter-breaking high-concept marketing gimmick. He says, “Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a film with its own unique cinematic fragrance. It attempts to break societal barriers and prejudices in the most unlikely way. So, when we were brainstorming on the promotional aspect, our challenge was how do we convey the ethos and the cinematic fragrance of our film. Finally, we decided to do what our hero Jayeshbhai would have done.”

Elaborating further, Maneesh adds, “Throughout the film, he is trying to bring about a constructive change through strangely disruptive choices. So, we simply followed his footsteps (a scentless soap to convey the fragrance of our film): the scentless soap symbolises what Jayeshbhai, both the person and the film, are trying to say and do. Our society has constructs that are stale and scentless - hence the scentless soap. Jayeshbhai intends to break and re-mould those constructs.”

On a parting note, he concludes, “Jayeshbhai does the most unheroic things yet turns out to be the hero of our film. The soap might be scentless, but the trailer will surely leave a scent of its own. It is the scent of Jayeshbhai. It is the scent of a polite anarchist.”

Jayeshbhai Jordaar stars Ranveer Singh and Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey. The film is her Bollywood debut. It is directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar. It will hit screens on May 13, 2022, worldwide.

