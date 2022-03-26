Revealed! THIS is why Mika Singh is looking for his life partner in Mika Di Vohti

After Rakhi Sawant, Mallika Sherawat, Ratan Raajputh and Rahul Mahajan, now Mika Singh will jump the bandwagon of having a swayamvar on national TV. The reality show is titled Mika Di Vohti, and registrations for participants have opened up. It will premiere soon on Star Bharat. The Free Press Journal caught up with the singer for an exclusive conversation.

About the promo that garnered a huge response expressing his right intentions of going in for swayamvar, Mika says, “I am just discussing the fact that I have performed in more than 2,000 weddings. Thus, in the same way, my motive is to sing as many songs and bring success in my career. When I sang the first song, Mauja hi mauja, I wanted to continue singing. I want to be like music director A.R. Rahman sir, and like many other well-known music doyens. I am happy that by the grace of God, I have progressed ahead. But now Daler (Mehndi) paaji and my bhabhiji are keen that I should get married and settle down. I agreed to the wishes of my close relatives, but I requested them to wait for the time.”

Elaborating further, he adds, “I received this offer from the TV channel, and I informed Daler paaji. He then happily said, ‘Okay, why don't you try? You may get the right life partner.’ There was rejoicing in our entire family as they were happy for I finally at least taking a plunge to choose the right vohti.”

As per Mika, he isn’t doing the show for money. “I have earned a lot of money. I am not going to add finances through this swayamvar. This feels like the right arrival of the right time, for I only hope I get a suitable match through swayamvar, and I can tie the knot,” he avers.

When asked if he believes in the institution of marriage, he states, “Yes, I believe in the institution of marriage. Nowadays, girls are very intelligent as well as understanding. They are mostly educated. We have to live with them with great understanding. They will never allow their husbands to flirt either. I only need one quality in the girl I chose... she should understand that I have worked very hard to be able to attain this position. So she should support me as a partner.”

Mika’s close friend Kapil Sharma, who lives in the same building as him, is well settled and is enjoying a happy married life. Mika confesses that he is inspired by the comedian. “Definitely, Kapil is not only a lovely person at heart but also a good human being. Kapil has two lovely children. He is a very loving son, a father as well as a loving husband. Hum sare zameen se aaye hai… zero se hero. We do not hail from any raja maharaja’s family. Kapil’s mother also keeps wishing that I get married, and she tries matchmaking for me. I am happy Kapil has a wonderful and understanding wife. I only hope that through this swayamvar, I too may get an understanding vohti,” he shares.

On a parting note, Mika reveals that his elder brother will not participate in the reality show. “Daler paaji is not doing anything in the show. But he is like my father, so he will be there during the process of selection. I have also instructed the channel not to keep him sitting during the choosing of the girls as he gets emotional and serious very fast,” he concludes.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 12:01 AM IST