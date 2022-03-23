Revealed! THIS is why Bachchhan Paandey star Arshad Warsi will never produce a film ever again

Arshad Warsi is currently seen alongside Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in Bachchhan Paandey. The actor, who has been in the Hindi film industry for almost three decades, has worked with some of the biggest stars in Bollywood. The Free Press Journal caught up with him for an exclusive conversation. Excerpts:

When you share screen space with Sanjay Dutt and Akshay, how does it feel?

Indeed, it’s fun to work with good actors, especially Sanjay and Akshay, and the outcome is excellent. When you work with actors who know the perfect nuances of acting, the give and take of the other actor too is brilliant. Not only the scenes but the entire storytelling becomes worthwhile.

Do you agree comedy is the toughest genre? What changes do you note in today’s comedy films?

Yes, I agree comedy is the toughest genre. Comedy has changed a lot. Earlier comedy was isolated to comedians only. But Govinda, Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay all are responsible for bringing about this change. Now leading actors are playing comedy roles. Also, writers don’t get their due as writing comedy scripts is very difficult.

Why can’t we see you in crime thriller films like Sehar?

(Laughs) That director has also disappeared from the industry now.

So, do you agree grey sells?

Yes, definitely. Bad things sell. Also, negativity attracts.

Do you have any regrets?

I hate cribbing. I have been here for almost 30 years now. I am a content actor and in a very happy space. It makes me feel content and happy.

Do you have any fond memories from your earlier days in the film industry?

I remember when I started off with ABCL with my first offer, Tere Mere Sapne, I was very happy. Also, when I met Amitabh Bachchan, he told me, ‘You must concentrate on your acting, especially when you are facing the camera. Maybe while enacting a scene, you may see some particular individual standing in a corner and making faces, but that should not deter you. Until you get your shot to the best of your ability, you should concentrate. Never bother about anyone’.

Your production venture Hum Tum Aur Ghost received bad reviews and didn't do well. Will you ever don the producer’s hat again?

No, I shall never try my hands at producing anymore. I am happy with acting. I have come a long way. I have nothing to crib about. From where I started to where I am now really makes me feel happy.

