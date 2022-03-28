Revealed! THIS is what Abhishek Bachchan has to say about his Dasvi co-stars Yami Gautam Dhar and Nimrat Kaur

Ever since the trailer of Abhishek Bachchan’s Dasvi released, it has been garnering a lot of buzz. The actor is seen as a Jatt politician and has mouthed Haryanvi dialogues in the film. It also stars Yami Gautam Dhar and Nimrat Kaur. It is directed by Tushar Jalota under the banner of Maddock Films and Bake my Cake Films and will release on Netflix and JioCinema on April 7. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive conversation. Excerpts:

Tell us about Dasvi...

I believe it’s a responsible film and has its heart in the right place. After a long time, you get to watch a film with the entire family.

Don’t you think Dasvi needed a theatrical release? Maybe later?

A huge amount of audiences will watch the film on OTT. I can’t say if it will be a theatrical release later. That only Dinesh (Vijan, Producer) will be able to say.

Dasvi needed to be at least released theatrically in the Punjab territory and overseas for the Punjabi crowd residing there. Your take?

I would love to have it in the cinema halls. But before the cinemas could open, the deal was already done. Dinesh was gracious enough to ask me. There is a huge amount of finances involved. We have to allow the producer to secure their investment. I completely understand and respect it.

How was it working with Yami, Nimrat and other technicians?

I loved working with Yami and Nimrat. They are so refreshing to work with. They are so good at what they do. I got to learn from each and every actor. It was a wonderful experience with very happy memories.

Did you experience any hiccups while shooting Dasvi?

There are no hiccup moments that I can remember. Weirdly considering the fact that we were shooting in Central Jail, you may feel there could be problems, but everything went on so smoothly. The credit goes to Dinesh and the production for managing everything so wonderfully and professionally. It was an absolute pleasure.

Tell us about your production venture...

I produced a film a few months ago. It is the Hindi remake of Oththa Seruppu Size 7. It’s being edited and in post-production. Hope we will be able to announce its release date very soon. I am excited about this film as it’s a unique film and a passion project of mine.

Elaborate a bit about this film...

I am producing this film after having produced Bbuddah... Hoga Terra Baap. It’s a single actor film. So I’m the only actor in the film. There are other actors, but you don’t see anybody. They are off-camera, so in that sense, it’s technically a unique film for me. It was a great challenge, and I had to learn a lot to do it. It’s really something different. It’s turned out very well.

What about Breathe season 2?

We are still shooting Breathe season 2. About 80 per cent of it is complete. I will finish shooting this by the end of April. Ghoomer is another film that I have finished with director R Balki.

Will your father Amitabh Bachchan also be seen in Ghoomer?

Balki never makes a film without dad.

