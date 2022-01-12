Revealed! THIS is the reason why Adivi Sesh all praise for Mahesh Babu and Dulquer Salmaan

Adivi Sesh has a lot of cool things happening at the same time. Presently, he is shooting for Nani’s production venture Hit 2 and a romantic song from his upcoming film Major has also been released. Major is being made in multiple lauguages and so far the Malayalam (Pon Malare) and Telugu (Hrudayama) versions of the song have come out. The Hindi version of the song will be released in Mumbai.

Opening up about the song, Adivi shares, “We thought everybody was getting on their feet to tap so we should get to the hearts to beat (smiles)." According to the actor, the Hindi version of the song is closest to his heart. “The Hindi lyrics are my favourite in all three versions. We are planning to release this song in a different strategy. Actually, we want to launch the song and music of the film in Mumbai at a big event. We are planning the launch with a different high. Beech mein hum sab ka dost Omicron aa chuka hai toh... So, as of now, we will also consider the prevailing situation and only then take a call. We will release it hopefully when things get back to normal,” he reveals.

Adivi is all praise for Mahesh Babu and Dulquer Salmaan, who launched the Telugu and Malayam versions of the song respectively.” Mahesh sir has always been a huge supporter to us plus he is the producer of Major. We are happy to have such a platform. Dulquer was really sweet. He launched the song in Malayalam for me. I am sure we will do the same in Hindi as well. I have not yet decided about having any celebrities,” he gushes.

As of now, Major is slated to hit screens on February 11. However, one can’t help but speculate that if the situation does not get back to normalcy, then will the film’s team opt for an OTT release. “No matter what, Major will come in the theaters only. We will figure out the date as we go along the course. One thing is clear in the last few months, the audiences love going to the theatres. So that’s not been in question any more. At least the Telugu audiences have had the chance to keep going to the theatres. Hindi audiences only started with Sooryavanshi. The fact that so many people went to watch Pushpa: The Rise has also proved that viewers are ready to throng the theatres. Bus bhagwan saath de aur Omicron chod de humko,” he explains.

Adivi has a couple of projects lined up down South and in Bollywood. "I have a couple of films in Telugu which are under-production. Two Hindi films are yet to be announced," he signs off.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 06:03 AM IST