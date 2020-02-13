Revealed: Randeep Hooda's character in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal'

New Delhi: Saving the best for the last indeed! 'Love Aaj Kal' director Imtiaz Ali surprised the fans recently by spilling some secrets around the actor Randeep Hooda's character in the upcoming flick.

The trailer that got dropped a few weeks earlier did show the chemistry between the lead actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. Randeep, too, had his own share of scenes in the trailer.