Bhopal: Randeep Hooda in city to shoot for web series

BHOPAL: Film actor Randeep Hooda reached Bhopal on Wednesday morning to shoot in a web series.

The shooting for ten part web series- based on Gregory David Roberts’s novel Shantaram, will be done in old Bhopal including Chowk Bazar from November 14.

Hooda is the recipient of accolades such as two Stardust Awards and a nomination each for the Filmfare and the International Indian Film Academy Awards.

Directed by Australian director Justin Kurzel, the shooting will shoot to continue for a year at various locations in the state.

Members of the technical crew have reached the state capital and an office of Paramount pictures (TV) has been opened here to look after the production needs. The shooting locations of the Hollywood project range from Australia to India.

The series is based on the namesake novel and will star Richard Roxburgh of Moulin Rouge fame. Charlie Hunnam will be playing the role of a man on the run from an Australian prison who wishes to get lost in the city of Bombay. Bollywood actor Radhika will play the role of Kavita, a journalist hailing from India looking for answers.