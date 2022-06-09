Revealed! Here's why Shruti Haasan is excited about Salaar, her upcoming film opposite Prabhas

Pic: Instagram/shrutzhaasan

Actress-singer Shruti Haasan, whose next big-screen outing is Salaar opposite Prabhas, is looking forward to the film as it’s a character she has never portrayed before. Directed by KGF franchise fame Prashanth Neel, Salaar promises to be another massy entertainer. What prompted Shruti to take up the role was the fact that her character isn’t just a prop in the film. It is critical to the storyline and is one of substance.

A source close to the actress reveals, “After being in the industry for so many years and doing movies across industries, Shruti doesn’t want to be part of films where her character isn’t taking the film ahead. In Salaar, her fans will see another side to her altogether.”

The source adds, “All of her upcoming films are very different from one another, and that’s what made her come on board for them. The characters she plays are strong and pivotal to the proceedings.”

The source explains, “What Shruti is thrilled about is the fact that she is getting to work with such varied teams and directors, with each co-star being so unique. Following a hiatus with the success of Krack, Shruti is always on the lookout for roles that will challenge her.”

Salaar is slated to release in 2023, while the release dates of the other two projects will be announced soon.