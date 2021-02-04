Return of the native: Radhika Apte meets parents after a year

Radhika Apte, who gave some memorable performances last year with movies like Raat Akeli Hai and A Call to Spy, is back in India after a 10-month long stay in London to kickstart the shoot for her next film, Undercover. But, before getting busy with work commitments, the actor paid her parents in Pune a visit as soon as her quarantine period ended.

A source close to the actor said, “Radhika is back to India after 10 months from London where she was in lockdown to start shooting for Undercover. She quarantined herself as per the government safety guidelines on arriving.”

The source further added, “Since she was away from her family due to the lockdown in London, the first thing she did after her quarantine was to go to Pune to meet her parents before she gets busy with her work.”

Radhika had quarantined herself at a hotel facility adhering with all the government safety guidelines straight after her arrival to the country.