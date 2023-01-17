Research names Suriya as top celeb in south India, Hardik Pandya labelled 'most controversial'

As per a recent research conducted by the Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB), Suriya is the No. 1 celebrity amongst cine-stars from the South of India. He is far ahead of all his peers and competitors in the South, emerging as the most trusted, most identified with, most attractive, most respected, most appealing personality.

While Suriya emerged as the No. 1 celebrity in the whole of South India, Allu Arjun topped in Tollywood. Vijay trailed Suriya at No. 2 in Kollywood. Dulquer Salmaan and Fahad Faasil topped the research in Mollywood and Sandalwood respectively.

Suriya tops all lists

On the trustworthy parameter, Suriya towered over the rest of competition with a TIARA score of 84. Allu Arjun and Vijay Devarakonda led in Tollywood; Vijay and Sivakarthikeyn led in Kollywood while Fahad Faasil and Kiccha Sudeep top scored in Mollywood and Sandalwood.

Suriya again topped on the 'Most Identified With' list. His score of 84 dwarfed Tollywood star Prabhas (79) and Ram Charan (74), and was ahead of Kollywood’s Vijay (79) and Vijay Sethupathi (77). Yash (76) and Prithviraj (72) were the leaders in Mollywood and Sandalwood.

Suriya, at a score of 85, was ahead of Allu Arjun (80) and Vijay Deverakonda (72) on being South India’s 'Most Attractive' celeb. Vijay was No. 1 in Kollywood while Dulquer Salmaan led in the remaining two states.

'Suriya is the Colossus of the South'

On South India’s 'Most Respected' list, Suriya was again on top with a score of 86. Mahesh Babu (78) and Jr NTR (75) led in Tollywood while Ajith (78) and Sivakarthikeyn (76) took the podium positions in Kollywood. Yash (77) was the leader in Mollywood and Sandalwood with Kiccha Sudeep (69) in second place.

Suriya continued to dominate as South India’s 'Most Appealing' list with a score of 81, while Prabhas, Vijay and Dulquer topped Tollywood, Kollywood and the last two states.

“Suriya is like the Colossus of the South. His scores eclipse all his contemporaries and peers. None of the other Southern stars come even close to Suriya on most parameters in the research,” says Dr Sandeep Goyal, Chief Mentor of IIHB.

IIHB conducts a bi-annual research on celebrities at an all India level with a research sample in excess of 60,000 respondents. It is for the first time that the research, called TIARA (Trust, Identify, Attractive, Respect, Appeal) has been conducted exclusively to cover South India.

“The current study looks at only male stars from the South. We have not included the ladies purely because it then tends to skew the comparisons and apples can no longer be compared with apples,” adds Dr Goyal.

All-India research

In the all India TIARA report, Amitabh Bachchan was India’s Most Trusted. Ayushmann Khurrana was India’s Most Identified With. Alia Bhatt top scored on India’s Most Attractive list. Big B was again No. 1 on India’s Most Respected while Akshay Kumar was India’s Most Appealing.

In the same report, Hardik Pandya was India’s Most Controversial while Virat Kohli was rated as India’s Most Trendy and Most Handsome.

