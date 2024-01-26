Republic Day 2024: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty & Other Celebs Extend Wishes |

This year, India commemorates its 75th Republic Day, marking the adoption of the constitution on January 26, 1950, and the attainment of sovereignty. The theme of this year's Republic Day is 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat: Loktantra ki Matruka', which symbolises the country's aspirations and its role as the nurturer of democracy. As the fervour catches up on social media, here are some of B-town’s celebs who took to the platform to extend wishes.

Akshay shared a video of running with the tricolour. He was accompanied by his Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Tiger Shroff. Akshay wrote, “New India, new confidence, new vision.. our time has come. Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind…Jai Bharat.”



Jai Hind…Jai Bharat 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/tGYF7GVRGI — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 26, 2024

Suniel Shetty shared a picture of himself holding the tricolour with the caption, "Sare jahan se achcha Hindustan hamara."

A Happy 75th Republic Day to all.

Remembering all the freedom fighters who laid down their life for our incredible country 🇮🇳#RepublicDay2024 — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) January 26, 2024

The day is celebrated by scores of Indians attending and watching the Republic Day Parade, a spectacular display of India's cultural diversity and military power. For the first time, the parade will be heralded by 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments. This year's chief guest is French President Emmanuel Macron.