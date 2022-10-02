e-Paper Get App
Reports of arrest warrant against Ektaa Kapoor over her web series 'XXX' are 'false and inaccurate', says lawyer

It was reported that a court in Bihar's Begusarai issued arrest warrant against Ektaa on charges of insulting soldiers in her web series 'XXX' (Season 2)

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 02, 2022, 06:34 PM IST
Ektaa Kapoor | File Photo
Ektaa Kapoor’s lawyer reportedly issued a statement and denied reports of arrest warrant against the producer and her mother Shobha Kapoor.

For those unversed, it was reported a few days back that a court in Bihar's Begusarai issued arrest warrants against Ektaa and Shobha on charges of insulting soldiers and hurting the sentiments of their family members in her web series 'XXX' (Season 2).

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Ektaa's lawyer’s statement read, “In the recent past, there have been news articles alleging the issuance of arrest warrants by a Magistrate Court in Begusarai, Bihar against Ms Ekta Kapoor and Mrs Shobha Kapoor. These news articles which appear to have been made on the basis of alleged statements of the advocate for the individual who has filed the complaint are false and inaccurate as no arrest warrants have been received by Ms Ekta Kapoor or Mrs Shobha Kapoor.”

The alleged arrest warrant was reportedly issued on the basis of a complaint lodged by an ex-serviceman Shambhu Kumar, as per PTI.

Kumar, in his complaint in 2020, had alleged that series 'XXX' (Season-2) featured several objectionable scenes related to a soldier's wife.

"The series was aired on ALTBalaji, an OTT platform owned by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd. Shobha Kapoor is also associated with Balaji Telefilms," said Kumar's advocate.

"The court had issued summons to them (Kapoors) and asked them to appear before it in connection with the matter. They (Kapoors), however, informed the court that certain scenes in the series were removed after the objection. But they did not appear before the court following which the warrant was issued against them," Pathak added.

(With PTI inputs)

