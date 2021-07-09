Remembering Sanjeev Kumar: Iconic moments of Thakur from 'Sholay'

Sanjeev Kumar is one the greatest actors of Hindi Cinema, known for his versatility in acting and authentic performances, he remains widely acclaimed by critics as well as loved by the audience.

July 9, 2021 is the 83rd birthday anniversary of Sanjeev Kumar.

He was born as Harihar Jethalal Jariwala in Surat and was a prolific Indian actor remembered for his roles in the movies Dastak (1970) and Koshish (1972) for which he even won National Film Awards. He acted in a variety of genre such as romantic dramas, comedy, suspense thrillers and remakes.

He was a distinctive actor who did not insist on doing glamorous roles but rather revelled in the unconventional, enjoying experimentation with the range of his own acting.