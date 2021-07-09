Remembering Sanjeev Kumar: Iconic moments of Thakur from 'Sholay'

Sanjeev Kumar is one the greatest actors of Hindi Cinema, known for his versatility in acting and authentic performances, he remains widely acclaimed by critics as well as loved by the audience.
July 9, 2021 is the 83rd birthday anniversary of Sanjeev Kumar.
He was born as Harihar Jethalal Jariwala in Surat and was a prolific Indian actor remembered for his roles in the movies Dastak (1970) and Koshish (1972) for which he even won National Film Awards. He acted in a variety of genre such as romantic dramas, comedy, suspense thrillers and remakes.
He was a distinctive actor who did not insist on doing glamorous roles but rather revelled in the unconventional, enjoying experimentation with the range of his own acting.
Sholay
'Sholay' is a classic and one of the greatest hit films of Bollywood. It is a 1975 action adventure film directed by Ramesh Sippy, starring Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini and Jaya Bhaduri.
The characters of Thakur (Sanjeev Kumar) and Gabbar (Amjad Khan) are household names in India, and the movie is remembered for its dramatic acting and gripping action scenes.
Sanjeev Kumar expertly depicts the emotional and firm Thakur Baldev Singh, a retired police officer seeking revenge on Gabbar for the murder of his family and the anguish of his complicated emotions. The character was much older than Kumar's real age but he gave the role an apt depth.
Here are some of his best scenes from the movie:
1. Thakur Angry On Jay And Veeru
2. Gabbar Singh Killed Thakur's Family
3. Thakur Loses his Arms
4. Thakur Arrests Gabbar Singh
5. Holi Celebration
