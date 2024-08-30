'Religions Belong To Dark Ages': Javed Akhtar Calls ISRO Scientists Sending Rocket To Moon & Praying To God 'Schizophrenia'

Javed Akhtar | Photo by ANI

Veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar recently opened up on his views on the concept of religion and stated that it belongs to the dark ages. He also likened ISRO scientists praying to God with "schizophrenia" and added that he is an atheist himself.

During an event in the city, Akhtar stated that he is an atheist because he has the "ability to think". He went on to say that earlier, people were punished for thinking scientifically, and in the 20th and 21st century, "people have split personalities".

Explaining his statement further, Akhtar said, "A man in India from ISRO, who can send a rocket to the precise place of moon... The moment you send it, you go out and go to a temple. This is schizophrenia."

"It has happened for the first time in human history where your own knowledge and information, which you own, and your faith are not on the same page," he added.

He then said that not one or two, but "all religions belong to the dark ages". "Their roots are in the dark ages. You bring the dark age with you. Your umbilical cord has not been cut from the dark ages," he opined.

This is not the first time that Akhtar has expressed his opinions on religion. The veteran had once stated that it was "stupid" to believe something that doesn't exist.

Akhtar was all over the news of late after the docu-series, Angry Young Men, released online. It traced the journey of the maverick screenwriter duo, Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, aka Salim-Javed.