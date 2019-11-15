Reel Vs Real: Parineeti Chopra shares picture with Saina Nehwal, says '30 more days to be her, and live her'

Parineeti Chopra is currently preparing to begin the shoot of her third project for this year, Saina Nehwal’s biopic. The actress has been training tirelessly for over a month now to get into the skin of her character as Saina. Currently, in Mumbai, the actress has recently returned from training in Hyderabad.

Trying to make her techniques close to Saina’s, Parineeti trains every day at 5:30 AM and maintains a super strict diet. Posing with her in an adorable picture, Parineeti posted it with the caption, “30 more days to be her … and live her!! ???? #SainaNehwalBiopic @nehwalsaina ????”