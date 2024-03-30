'Red Flag' Pulkit Samrat TROLLED As He Performs 'Pehli Rasoi' Ritual For Second Wife Kriti Kharbanda: 'Girls, Don't Fall For This'

Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda penned a heartfelt appreciation note for her husband, actor Pulkit Samrat, after he performed the 'pehli rasoi' ritual. The lovebirds tied the knot earlier this month in the presence of their close friends and family members in Delhi. They have been sharing glimpses of their wedding festivities with their fans and on Friday, Kriti shared several pictures revealing how the actor made halwa for her parents. Kriti called Pulkit a 'green flag' and said that his gesture made her fall in love with him all over again.
Traditionally, the 'pehli rasoi' ritual is performed by new brides at their in-laws' home. During this ceremony, the bride prepares a sweet dish for her family members to showcase her culinary skills to her new family. However, in a departure from tradition, Pulkit took on the role and surprised everyone by making halwa.
Fans gushed over the pictures and Kriti's sweet note for her husband, however, there were also differing opinions from a section of users on social media. While some reminded that Pulkit had allegedly 'cheated' on his first wife, others called him a 'red flag'.
Pulkit tied the knot with Salman Khan's rakhi sister Shweta Rohira in 2014, however, they parted ways in 2015. Pulkit was also rumoured to be dating Yami Gautam.
Meanwhile, sharing Pulkit's photos on Instagram, Kriti wrote, "Green flag alert! ❤️ Ok so something major happened yesterday and I fell in love all over again. I didn’t think this was possible, but yet, It happened."
"Pulkit ki pehli rasoi happened yesterday. I walked into the kitchen and realised he’s making halwa. I asked him what he was doing, and he casually responded, 'Halwa bana raha hoon, it’s my pehli rasoi.' I giggled and told him, pehli rasoi ladki ki hoti hai baby. To which his response was, 'That’s so silly, we’ve both decided to share equal responsibility in this relationship. You cooked for our family back home in Delhi, I’ll cook for our family here in Bangalore. Simple'," she added.
Further praising Pulkit, Kriti wrote, "He used the word simple. Yes. So casually he changed everything around and used the word simple. And in all honesty it was. It was that simple. @pulkitsamrat you are the best thing that’s ever happened to me. Thank you for showing me that you’re the best decision I’ve ever made. Tu sabr ka phal hai baby, sabse meetha! ❤️Thu Thu Thu 🧿🥹🧿P.S. the pictures aren’t so great coz I was too blurry visually from being supremely emo, but really wanted to share this with the world."
Kriti and Pulkit's wedding
The couple exchanged vows in the presence of their close friends and family members on March 15, 2024, in Delhi.
Sharing their official wedding photos, the couple wrote on Instagram, "From the deep blue sky, to the morning dew. Through the low and the high, it's only you. From the start to the end, in every now and every then, when my heart beats different. It's got to be you. Constantly, consistently, continually, You."
The actors have been treating their fans and followers with photos of their pre-wedding festivities.