'Red Flag' Pulkit Samrat TROLLED As He Performs 'Pehli Rasoi' Ritual For Second Wife Kriti Kharbanda: 'Girls, Don't Fall For This'

Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda penned a heartfelt appreciation note for her husband, actor Pulkit Samrat, after he performed the 'pehli rasoi' ritual. The lovebirds tied the knot earlier this month in the presence of their close friends and family members in Delhi. They have been sharing glimpses of their wedding festivities with their fans and on Friday, Kriti shared several pictures revealing how the actor made halwa for her parents. Kriti called Pulkit a 'green flag' and said that his gesture made her fall in love with him all over again.

Traditionally, the 'pehli rasoi' ritual is performed by new brides at their in-laws' home. During this ceremony, the bride prepares a sweet dish for her family members to showcase her culinary skills to her new family. However, in a departure from tradition, Pulkit took on the role and surprised everyone by making halwa.

Fans gushed over the pictures and Kriti's sweet note for her husband, however, there were also differing opinions from a section of users on social media. While some reminded that Pulkit had allegedly 'cheated' on his first wife, others called him a 'red flag'.

Pulkit tied the knot with Salman Khan's rakhi sister Shweta Rohira in 2014, however, they parted ways in 2015. Pulkit was also rumoured to be dating Yami Gautam.

Here's how netizens reacted to Pulkit's pictures:

He cheated on his first wife and Kriti is his second wife, no one deserves a guy like him. Girls don't fall for this we break stereotypes sh!t https://t.co/5LSAgH2kSQ — Aditi. (@Sassy_Soul_) March 30, 2024

Ofcourse every girl deserves a guy like him who cheated his first wife, dated Yami, cheated her and then again went on to marry Kriti and I think will cheat on her as well — Teayakkar (@T__Chai) March 30, 2024

He's a cheater. He cheated on his wife with Yami Gautam and is now married to Kriti Kharbanda. So none of us deserves a guy like him. — h. (@himxbish) March 30, 2024

marrying his first wife was the reason he got a break in movie produced by Salman Khan bcz Salman considered her as his sister. 😄😄 wahi bat hai ladka chahe criminal kyu na ho ladki ke liye car ka door khol Diya to gentleman ho gaya. — kanha (@kanha89) March 30, 2024

Also, shouldering responsibilities is bare minimum. Why are we glorifying it so much? — hash hemnani (@hash_hemnani) March 30, 2024

Cooking and cleaning is so basic.



I don't know why there is so much noise around it. — Akash Pandey (@1AkashPandey) March 30, 2024

Matlab 3-4 ladkiyon ke sath already reh chuka hai.

Halwa kya bana diya ye pagal ho rahi hai.

Haha — SATYAM (@saty121) March 30, 2024

Dude

I used to have a crush on Pulkit and now I got to know that he’s a cheater💀

Every Bollywood guy I’ve ever liked has somewhere been a cheater or some other shit😭😭 (Is this a sign I’m into red flags?😭) — RC ⁷ 𓍢ִ໋🌷͙֒ (@sxrxndipityq) March 30, 2024

😂...unfortunately girls fall for these boys only. — CA Vineet Agarwal (@vineetagarwal_) March 30, 2024

Lmao, typical. Girls falling for red flags — Inconsiderate Jerk (@laurralesson) March 30, 2024

Meanwhile, sharing Pulkit's photos on Instagram, Kriti wrote, "Green flag alert! ❤️ Ok so something major happened yesterday and I fell in love all over again. I didn’t think this was possible, but yet, It happened."

"Pulkit ki pehli rasoi happened yesterday. I walked into the kitchen and realised he’s making halwa. I asked him what he was doing, and he casually responded, 'Halwa bana raha hoon, it’s my pehli rasoi.' I giggled and told him, pehli rasoi ladki ki hoti hai baby. To which his response was, 'That’s so silly, we’ve both decided to share equal responsibility in this relationship. You cooked for our family back home in Delhi, I’ll cook for our family here in Bangalore. Simple'," she added.

Further praising Pulkit, Kriti wrote, "He used the word simple. Yes. So casually he changed everything around and used the word simple. And in all honesty it was. It was that simple. @pulkitsamrat you are the best thing that’s ever happened to me. Thank you for showing me that you’re the best decision I’ve ever made. Tu sabr ka phal hai baby, sabse meetha! ❤️Thu Thu Thu 🧿🥹🧿P.S. the pictures aren’t so great coz I was too blurry visually from being supremely emo, but really wanted to share this with the world."

Kriti and Pulkit's wedding

The couple exchanged vows in the presence of their close friends and family members on March 15, 2024, in Delhi.

Sharing their official wedding photos, the couple wrote on Instagram, "From the deep blue sky, to the morning dew. Through the low and the high, it's only you. From the start to the end, in every now and every then, when my heart beats different. It's got to be you. Constantly, consistently, continually, You."

The actors have been treating their fans and followers with photos of their pre-wedding festivities.