 'Really Scared, Worst Nightmare': Nora Fatehi Cries As She Struggles To Dance In BTS Video After Ankle Injury
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Really Scared, Worst Nightmare': Nora Fatehi Cries As She Struggles To Dance In BTS Video After Ankle Injury

'Really Scared, Worst Nightmare': Nora Fatehi Cries As She Struggles To Dance In BTS Video After Ankle Injury

Nora Fatehi recently performed at IIFA 2024 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi after recovering from her ankle injury. In a video shared on Instagram, she opened up about her struggle to dance due to the pain, visibly breaking down. "First time dancing after the leg injury. This is like my worst nightmare. I just started walking like four days back," she said.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 04:09 PM IST
article-image
'Really Scared, Worst Nightmare': Nora Fatehi Cries As She Struggles To Dance In BTS Video After Ankle Injury | Photo Via Instagram

Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi recently suffered a major ankle injury during the Hyderabad schedule of her upcoming Telugu film Matka and was advised to rest for 2 months to recover. Days after her recovery, Nora performed at IIFA 2024, which took place in September at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

On Tuesday, November 12, Nora shared a behind-the-scenes video on her Instagram, revealing her struggle to dance due to an ankle injury. She was seen getting emotional and breaking down due to the pain.

"First time dancing after the leg injury. For the first time ever. This is like my worst nightmare. I just started walking like four days back. So I don't know what to do but karna hai yaar. It's okay; it will be done," she said.

Check out the video:

FPJ Shorts
Yash's Toxic In Trouble After Karnataka Forest Department Files Case For Illegal Tree Cutting In Bengaluru
Yash's Toxic In Trouble After Karnataka Forest Department Files Case For Illegal Tree Cutting In Bengaluru
Study In Australia: University Of Tasmania Opens Admissions For Master Of Marine And Antarctic Science
Study In Australia: University Of Tasmania Opens Admissions For Master Of Marine And Antarctic Science
Who Was South Korean Actor Song Jae Rim? All About Kim Soo-Hyun's K-Drama Co-Star Found Dead In Seoul Apartment
Who Was South Korean Actor Song Jae Rim? All About Kim Soo-Hyun's K-Drama Co-Star Found Dead In Seoul Apartment
New Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance Debuts in India with a Price Tag of Rs 1.95 Crore
New Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance Debuts in India with a Price Tag of Rs 1.95 Crore
Read Also
'Don't Oversexualise Me': Nora Fatehi Claims Blouse Designed For Dilbar Was 'Too Tiny', Not Paid For...
article-image

Fatehi also visited her physiotherapist, Hanae Laoufi, for a session of physiotherapy 8 hours before her performance. The actress mentioned that her doctor needed to make sure that she was fit to perform at IIFA.

"It is a little premature, too early to perform, I feel. Because I tried to wear heels today and it was diabolical. Crazy. I just never felt that feeling before wearing heels. It's a bit scary but... I'm really scared," she added.

Read Also
'Broke My Phone In Anger': Nora Fatehi Recalls Being Rejected By YRF, Says The Films Flopped After...
article-image

Right before stepping on the stage, Nora was heard telling herself not to forget the dance moves. "It's blocking me from remembering certain things. So I'm getting... Oh, like brain fog. Just like freezing," she added.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "My performance for @iifa just aired! Heres a bts of how it all went down."

On the work front, Nora was last seen in Kunal Khemu’s Madgaon Express.

Read Also
Exclusive: I Had To Deal With The Agencies That Exploit Foreigners, Says Madgaon Express Actress...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Yash's Toxic In Trouble After Karnataka Forest Department Files Case For Illegal Tree Cutting In...

Yash's Toxic In Trouble After Karnataka Forest Department Files Case For Illegal Tree Cutting In...

Who Was South Korean Actor Song Jae Rim? All About Kim Soo-Hyun's K-Drama Co-Star Found Dead In...

Who Was South Korean Actor Song Jae Rim? All About Kim Soo-Hyun's K-Drama Co-Star Found Dead In...

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira To Learn Of Her Baby’s Demise & Blame Armaan For It,...

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira To Learn Of Her Baby’s Demise & Blame Armaan For It,...

Bigg Boss 18's Arfeen Khan Reveals Salman Khan's Mocking Of His Profession 'Affected' Him: 'There...

Bigg Boss 18's Arfeen Khan Reveals Salman Khan's Mocking Of His Profession 'Affected' Him: 'There...

Kim Soo-Hyun's K-Drama Co-Star Song Jae Rim Found Dead In Seoul, 2-Page Suicide Note Found

Kim Soo-Hyun's K-Drama Co-Star Song Jae Rim Found Dead In Seoul, 2-Page Suicide Note Found