'Really Scared, Worst Nightmare': Nora Fatehi Cries As She Struggles To Dance In BTS Video After Ankle Injury

Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi recently suffered a major ankle injury during the Hyderabad schedule of her upcoming Telugu film Matka and was advised to rest for 2 months to recover. Days after her recovery, Nora performed at IIFA 2024, which took place in September at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

On Tuesday, November 12, Nora shared a behind-the-scenes video on her Instagram, revealing her struggle to dance due to an ankle injury. She was seen getting emotional and breaking down due to the pain.

"First time dancing after the leg injury. For the first time ever. This is like my worst nightmare. I just started walking like four days back. So I don't know what to do but karna hai yaar. It's okay; it will be done," she said.

Check out the video:

Fatehi also visited her physiotherapist, Hanae Laoufi, for a session of physiotherapy 8 hours before her performance. The actress mentioned that her doctor needed to make sure that she was fit to perform at IIFA.

"It is a little premature, too early to perform, I feel. Because I tried to wear heels today and it was diabolical. Crazy. I just never felt that feeling before wearing heels. It's a bit scary but... I'm really scared," she added.

Right before stepping on the stage, Nora was heard telling herself not to forget the dance moves. "It's blocking me from remembering certain things. So I'm getting... Oh, like brain fog. Just like freezing," she added.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "My performance for @iifa just aired! Heres a bts of how it all went down."

On the work front, Nora was last seen in Kunal Khemu’s Madgaon Express.