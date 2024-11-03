'Broke My Phone In Anger': Nora Fatehi Recalls Being Rejected By YRF, Says The Films Flopped After Release

Actress Nora Fatehi recently recalled an incident when she smashed her phone after she was rejected by Yash Raj Films. During an interaction with Rajeev Masand at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Nora shared that she was heartbroken when she was rejected, but realised she overreacted when the films flopped.

Nora shared that she went to audition for a YRF film and spent weeks learning the lines. "I was like, ‘I killed it’. They didn’t call me back, the feedback was, ‘She is not that good’. I remember hearing that… I just broke my cellphone, shattering it into pieces in anger," she recalled.

She went on to say, "When those movies released, they flopped, or they were disastrous projects, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, did I cry for that project? I broke my phone for that film?’ That could have destroyed my non-existing career."

Nora shared that she realised the more one acts desperate in front of a filmmaker, the more the chances of them getting exploited. "Everyone has their time, and when that time comes, all the doors are going to open. But if I keep forcing doors that are not meant to be open for me then it’s not going to help me," she stated.

On the work front, Nora was last seen in Madgaon Express, which emerged to be a hit at the box office. The comic caper starred Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary and Pratik Gandhi in lead roles, and was directed by Kunal Kemmu.