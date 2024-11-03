 'Broke My Phone In Anger': Nora Fatehi Recalls Being Rejected By YRF, Says The Films Flopped After Release
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Broke My Phone In Anger': Nora Fatehi Recalls Being Rejected By YRF, Says The Films Flopped After Release

'Broke My Phone In Anger': Nora Fatehi Recalls Being Rejected By YRF, Says The Films Flopped After Release

Nora shared that she realised the more one acts desperate in front of a filmmaker, the more the chances of them getting exploited

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, November 03, 2024, 11:24 AM IST
article-image

Actress Nora Fatehi recently recalled an incident when she smashed her phone after she was rejected by Yash Raj Films. During an interaction with Rajeev Masand at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Nora shared that she was heartbroken when she was rejected, but realised she overreacted when the films flopped.

Nora shared that she went to audition for a YRF film and spent weeks learning the lines. "I was like, ‘I killed it’. They didn’t call me back, the feedback was, ‘She is not that good’. I remember hearing that… I just broke my cellphone, shattering it into pieces in anger," she recalled.

She went on to say, "When those movies released, they flopped, or they were disastrous projects, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, did I cry for that project? I broke my phone for that film?’ That could have destroyed my non-existing career."

Read Also
'Don't Oversexualise Me': Nora Fatehi Claims Blouse Designed For Dilbar Was 'Too Tiny', Not Paid For...
article-image

Nora shared that she realised the more one acts desperate in front of a filmmaker, the more the chances of them getting exploited. "Everyone has their time, and when that time comes, all the doors are going to open. But if I keep forcing doors that are not meant to be open for me then it’s not going to help me," she stated.

FPJ Shorts
Chhattisgarh Tragedy: 8 People Dead After Car Plunges Into Pond In Balrampur; Visuals Surface
Chhattisgarh Tragedy: 8 People Dead After Car Plunges Into Pond In Balrampur; Visuals Surface
BJP Appoints Sat Sharma As Party President For Jammu & Kashmir
BJP Appoints Sat Sharma As Party President For Jammu & Kashmir
Sonam Kapoor Channels Rohit Bal’s Legacy By Adorning Designer’s Iconic Archival Couture For Diwali
Sonam Kapoor Channels Rohit Bal’s Legacy By Adorning Designer’s Iconic Archival Couture For Diwali
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Unveils BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' For Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Unveils BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' For Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

On the work front, Nora was last seen in Madgaon Express, which emerged to be a hit at the box office. The comic caper starred Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary and Pratik Gandhi in lead roles, and was directed by Kunal Kemmu.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Broke My Phone In Anger': Nora Fatehi Recalls Being Rejected By YRF, Says The Films Flopped After...

'Broke My Phone In Anger': Nora Fatehi Recalls Being Rejected By YRF, Says The Films Flopped After...

Margot Robbie Welcomes First Baby With Husband Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie Welcomes First Baby With Husband Tom Ackerley

Nikki Tamboli Can't Stop Blushing As Paps Call Her 'Bhabhi' On Diwali Outing With Boyfriend Arbaz...

Nikki Tamboli Can't Stop Blushing As Paps Call Her 'Bhabhi' On Diwali Outing With Boyfriend Arbaz...

Ajay Devgn's Daughter Nysa Gives Shoutout To Singham Again, Calls Dad Her 'Fav Hero'

Ajay Devgn's Daughter Nysa Gives Shoutout To Singham Again, Calls Dad Her 'Fav Hero'

‘Definition Of B***y, Pick Me, Attention Seeker’: Bigg Boss 18 Fans SLAM Kashish Kapoor For Her...

‘Definition Of B***y, Pick Me, Attention Seeker’: Bigg Boss 18 Fans SLAM Kashish Kapoor For Her...