Rashmeet Kaur (Ginny): Making her name count in the Indian music industry as a top singer, composer and lyricist

It is surreal to learn about all those people who make sure to follow their instincts, work towards their dreams and put in the necessary efforts to get closer to their goals and aspirations in life. Though this is easier said than done, a few individuals had ensured to go with what their hearts sought even when it all seemed too challenging or impossible to attain and achieve their desired success in their chosen industries. The music industry is one to have seen the constant surge of many such talented beings; however, among them, a few rare gems have stood unique from the rest for reasons more than one. Among these, one name that has been making a lot of buzz lately is singer, composer and lyricist Rashmeet Kaur (Ginny), who has been making her name count in the vast Indian music industry.

Rashmeet Kaur, aka Ginny Kaur, hailed from Samastipur, Bihar and was born on 16th April 1996. From a very early age, she saw her father, Sardar Dharmendra Singh Bagga, follow his passion for music, becoming a known Bhajan singer. This would highly inspire little Ginny, igniting the fire within her as a kid to follow in her father’s footsteps and get into the infinite world of music. Throughout his career, her father proved his mettle as a singer, lyricist and music composer and was a signed artist with T-Series Bhakti.

Ginny Kaur found her passion in music through her father, and after that, there was no looking back for her. Today, she has grown to be one of the industry’s most sought-after devotional singers, lyricists and music composers. She is also married to a singer and music director in Bollywood named Amol Dangi. Their latest song together on their marriage, “Balam Kesariya,” sung by her, Amol, Swaroop Khan, Jyotica Tangri, and Mahima Gupta with lyrics by Kunaal Vermaa and music by Amol, has been touching a lot of hearts and is being hummed by many.

Ginny has so far worked with top artists in the industry, and her music is on top streaming sites worldwide. Some of her hit Bhajans include Aata Rahun Darbaar Sanwre, Nazara Khatudhaam Ka, Shyam Hamara hai, Tab Dega Sath Tera Wo Sanwra, Kuch To Hai Sarkar Teri Sarkari Mein, Kardi Mauj Shyam Ne, Dil Diya Maine Us Sanwre Ko, Tu Hai Lajawab Baba, Lath Lag Jaaga Kanha, Maakhan Ki Matki and many more. These devotional songs have earned millions of views on YouTube and continue gaining more recognition.

