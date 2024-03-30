 Rapper Lizzo Says 'I Quit' Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: 'Feel Like World Doesn’t Want Me In It'
Lizzo's 'I Quit' statement left fans confused about whether she was quitting the music industry.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, March 30, 2024, 10:58 AM IST
Singer-songwriter Lizzo has slammed her critics. The singer, 35, shared a lengthy statement on her Instagram page and expressed that she's "getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet".

Lizzo wrote: "All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I'm starting to feel like the world doesn't want me in it. I'm constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views... being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look," reports 'People' magazine.

She added that her character has been "picked apart by people who don't know me and (are) disrespecting my name". As per 'People', she ended her message by writing, "I didn't sign up for this s*** - I QUIT". While the singer didn't reveal what prompted the statement, the post's comment section was filled with encouraging messages from her peers.

Latto wrote: "The people need u Lizzo. I remember U made me keep going when I wanted to quit before. Ur soul is SO pure f*** these ppl that don't know you! TEAM LIZZO 4L (sic).. Loni Love commented: "Girl don't let them win. stay off the Internet.. hug up yo man. keep working.

The post was shared nearly two months after the singer's attempt to dismiss a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against her by three of her former background dancers was denied.

Last November, the performer got candid with her fans, explaining in an Instagram post that she was taking time to focus on herself.

