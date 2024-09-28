 Rapper Diddy Faces New Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Accused Of Raping & Impregnating Former Model
This lawsuit follows another recent filing by Thalia Graves, who alleges she was raped by Combs and a bodyguard in 2001, with claims that footage of the incident was sold over the years.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 05:19 PM IST
Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing fresh allegations of sexual assault as he remains incarcerated at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Centre.

According to Deadline, a new lawsuit filed in New York City accuses the Grammy-winning artist of drugging, raping, and intimidating a former model over several years, beginning in 2021.

The plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, claims Combs impregnated her, and although associates pressured her to have an abortion, she ultimately suffered a miscarriage.

The lawsuit details a disturbing pattern of behaviour, alleging that Combs forced the plaintiff to take ketamine and alcohol while subjecting her to sexual encounters with other individuals.

The accusations echo claims made by nearly a dozen other individuals since Cassie Ventura, Diddy's ex-girlfriend, publicly accused him of similar misconduct in November 2020.

Jane Doe reports waking up with bruises and injuries after encounters with Combs, often unable to recall how she sustained them, according to Deadline.

Represented by attorney Joseph L. Ciaccio of Napoli Shkolnik's Personal Injury Practice, the plaintiff reportedly seeks unspecified damages.

Combs was arrested on September 16 at a Manhattan hotel and faces charges including sex trafficking and racketeering. If convicted, he could face a life sentence.

Despite the mounting allegations, Combs has denied most claims and pleaded not guilty in the Department of Justice case.

As the investigation continues, testimony from a male sex worker regarding Combs' alleged activities has surfaced, potentially leading to further charges.

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee has announced his firm is now leading efforts for over fifty individuals who have reportedly suffered sexual abuse at the hands of Combs, indicating that more claims could emerge.

Currently denied release on a USD 50 million bond, Combs reportedly does not have a trial date set yet in the federal case. 

