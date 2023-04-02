Rapper Badshah and girlfriend Isha Rikhi to get married soon: Reports

Badshah and Isha Rikhi | Photo File

Rapper Badshah and actor girlfriend Isha Rikhi have been the talk of the town for quite a while now. If the rumours are anything to go by, the couple is reportedly set to tie the knot this month in a Gurudwara wedding in North India.

According to reports, the lovebirds have been keeping their wedding plans under wraps and only a few close friends are aware of it. However, sources suggest that Isha was spotted recently in the city, presumably for wedding shopping.

Read Also Badshah Masala becomes a subsidiary of Dabur post acquisition

Sources confirm their wedding

An employee from a music label who has worked with Badshah in the past has also reportedly confirmed the buzz, adding fuel to the fire. When asked about the same, Rikhi chose not to comment and Badshah was out of reach.

Let us tell you, the rapper was earlier married to Jasmine MAsih and shares a daughter named Jessemy Grace Masih Singh with her. Unfortunately, the couple got separated in the year 2020 and Badshan began dating Isha. The actual reason for Badshan and Jasmine is not known.

Read Also Photo: Badshah looks unrecognisable as he gives a glimpse of his EPIC body transformation

Why no announcement from the duo?

Talking about the relationship between Isha Rikhi and Badshah, both make their best efforts to keep their love life away from the public eye. This is probably the reason they did not make any formal annoucement.

The couple's fans have been eagerly waiting for their wedding announcement ever since the rumours about their relationship hit the internet last year.

As the news of their impending wedding continues to wave, fans are excited to see the two take their relationship to the next level. We wish the couple all the happiness and love in their journey together.