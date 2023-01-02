Badshah Masala becomes a subsidiary of Dabur post acquisition | Badshah Masala

On Monday, Dabur India Limited announced the completion of acquisition of 51 per cent stakes in Badshah Masala Private Limited from its shareholders, through an exchange filing. The transaction was completed on January 2, 2023.

Post this transaction, Badshah Masala has become a subsidiary of Dabur India Limited.

The company had late last year signed a definitive transaction agreement to acquire 51 per cent shares in Badshah Masala. This is in alignment with the company's plan to expand its food business to Rs 500 crore in the next three years.

On Monday, the shares of Dabur India Limited closed at Rs 562.90, up by 0.26 per cent.