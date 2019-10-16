Ranveer Singh's chiselled body is making this weather unbearably hot

The holy trinity of cops, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh are going to come together for a glorious action-packed climax in Sooryavanshi. What started off with Singham starring Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty is leaving no stone unturned to end his cop-films in the most extravagant way. It was recently reported that both Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh have headed to Hyderabad to shoot with Akshay Kumar and the news drove everyone berserk.

Ranveer Singh has recently completed his shoot for ’83 where he will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev in the Kabir Khan directorial. While this film is going to be special for multiple reasons, it will also mark the first film of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone post-marriage. Ranveer recently took to his Instagram to share a picture from his gym where he is bulking up to reprise his role as Simmba in Sooryavanshi. His dedication has surely left us all in awe of him. Despite it being a cameo, he wants to make sure to look like a cop and has managed to impress everyone with his Greek-God-like body.